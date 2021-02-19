Thomas Richard Leach (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Feb 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Richard Leach, 82, of Midway, passed away Tuesday at Four Oaks Healthcare Tuesday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser Rose-Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Jordan M. Ellis (Died: Feb. 14, 2021) Kenny Renner (Died: Feb. 15, 2021) Gary L. Compton (Died: Feb. 16, 2021) Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus West Greene's Vaughn, Cobble To Play College Football Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.