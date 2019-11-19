NEWPORT — Thomas “Tommy” Harrison Cody, 90, of Newport, passed away Sunday at his daughter’s home in Greeneville.
He was ordained as deacon at Rankin Missionary Baptist Church in 1958.
Mr. Cody retired from Wood Products.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Patsy R. Blazer Cody; a daughter: Pam Cody Marshall; his parents: William Arthur Cody and Ruth Whitlock; brothers Boyce Shelton, John Cody, Clarence Cody, Clayton Cody, Harry Cody, Jeter Cody and Wade Cody; and a sister: Bea Morefield.
He is survived by his daughter: Sharon (Benny) Hensley; his son: Jeff (Missy) Cody; a son-in-law: Buck Marshall; grandchildren: Joshua (Lindsay) Hensley, Holly (Charles) Britton, Scott (Christy) Marshall, Dwight (Heather) Marshall, Ray Marshall and Chuck (Kaycee) Cody; stepgrandchildren: Malorie (Kevin) Gregg and Andrew Sturgill; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister: Grace Hill; a brother-in-law: Jimmy Blazer; and several nieces, nephews, friends and church family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rankin Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. David Alder and the Rev. Randall Frisbee officiating.
Burial follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
