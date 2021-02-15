On Feb. 8, Tim Earl “Toolman” Taylor, loving father of four and great friend to many, was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 52.
Tim was born on July 19th, 1968, in Greeneville. He attended West Greene High School, served in the Army National Guard, was a practicing Christian, and was a successful car salesman.
To know Tim was to love him because you knew that he loved you back. He had a different way of showing this love to everyone, but no one ever felt unloved when they were with him. His world revolved around his children and his family, whom he thought the world of and would have given the world to if he were able. If you were a friend of Tim’s kids, you were always treated like one of his own.
He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, swimming and riding four-wheelers. He also loved riding, training and showing his horses, who each held a special place in his heart. The only thing he enjoyed more than these activities was when he could share them with his family and friends. He taught each of his three sons what hard work looks like and what it means to be the man of the house, and he taught his daughter the true love and respect she should expect and that she is deserving of. His friends were always gifted with his contagious sense of humor, his undying loyalty, and his selfless acts of kindness. While Tim is no longer here on Earth, the memory of how he loved each and every person he met will live on forever in the families hearts.
He was survived by his children: Brandon Taylor and his wife, Ashley, Curtis Taylor and his wife, Samantha, Megan Randolph and her husband, Brandon, and Kameron Taylor; his brother: Chris Taylor; his stepfather: L.T. Daniels; two stepsisters: Kristi Daniels and Becky Simmons; two aunts: JoAnn Marshall and Carolyn ‘Tod’ Dingus; an uncle: Jerry Dingus; six grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren; and several special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Linda Taylor Daniels; his father: Earl “Buddy” Taylor Jr.; his grandparents: Sant and Francis Williams and Earl and Unav Taylor; two aunts: Mary Jane Brockwell and Patsy Fortner; and a cousin: Mike Fillers.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Dugger officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Curtis Taylor, Kameron Taylor, Brandon Randolph, Mark Kesterson and Lonnie Songer.
Travis Barnard will be an honorary pallbearer.
His children expressed their appreciation to their friends and family for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers.