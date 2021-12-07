Tim Gilbert, 55, of Afton, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 40yrs: Christine Gilbert; a daughter and son-in-law: Kristie Gilbert and Paul Hunt of Massachusetts; a son and daughter-in-law: Tim Gilbert and Nikki Hodges; grandchildren: Summer Rednour and Braxton Gilbert; two brothers and sister-in-law: Randy and Charlene Gilbert, and Ricky Gilbert; nieces and nephews: Jesse and Brittany Gilbert, Rikki and Richie Cheek, Terra Gilbert, Kasi and Nicky Stokes, Tyler Gilbert, Jazmyn Ballard and April Covington; special friends: Jim and Ms. Cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Dean and Mary Elizabeth Gilbert.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Downtown. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.