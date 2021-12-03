Tim Knipp, 60, of Fair Meadow Lane, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He worked at Cook Lumber Company.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Tim is survived by one daughter: Carrie Knipp; one son: Dustin Knipp; grandchildren: Tristen Knipp and Rider Tuggle; his parents: Gene and Wilma Knipp; two special friends: Wayne and Georgianna Tweed; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.