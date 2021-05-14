Tim Moore, 55, of Bulls Gap, formerly of Easley, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Diane Moore; four children: Nicole and Jason Boone, Amanda and Jeremiah Boone, T.J. Moore and Megan Moore; grandchildren: Ava, Eva, Jeremiah Jr, Jedidiah, Trey, Zachary and Sophia; a sister: Ann Moore; and brothers: Dewayne, Tommy, Jimmy and Michael Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Helen Moore; a brother: William Moore; his sister: Diane Turner; and his stepfather: John Galloway.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
