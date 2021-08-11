Tim W. McCall, 73 of Gray, TN, passed away Friday at Life Care Center of Gray. He was formerly of Greeneville.
Tim attended Greeneville City Schools where he was an ·outstanding athlete — receiving awards for both athletics and education. He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1966. He then attended University of Tennessee with a Masters Degree in Forestry and Land Management.
He started his career with the Nature Conservancy then served as Assistant Commissioner of Conservation for the State of Tennessee under Lamar Alexander. He then moved on to J.M. Huber Corporation becoming a land manager for several states. He retired from Huber.
Tim enjoyed all things outdoors — especially hiking, boating and hunting.
Tim is survived by his daughter: Katy McCall; his son: Curry McCall; and his granddaughter: Ella Eakins, all of Knoxville; his brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Laura McCall of Greeneville; and his wife: Kathy.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Billie McCall; and his grandparents: Curry and Carrie McCall, and Astor and Georgia Jeffers.
His body has been cremated and no formal services will be held now.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.