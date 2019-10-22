Timothy Andrew Ealey, 52, of Rader’s Sidetrack Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He loved to fish and hunt, have cookouts, and raise chickens and livestock. But most of all he loved his wife, sons and the apples of his eye, his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife and soul mate of 27 years: Leslie “Mickie” Seay Ealey; sons and daughters-in-law: Andrew “Andy” Smith and Amber Burgner, both of Chuckey, Chase Smith, of Greeneville, Christopher and Heather Ealey, of Washington County, Austin Davis and Karina Thacker, of Mosheim, and Gary and Crystal Ealey, of Florida; a special young man that he loved like a son: Tanner Owens; special nieces that he took on a daddy role with: Shayna Sharpe and Hannah Sharpe; grandchildren: Blayke “Peanut” Smith, Blayne “Goobie” Smith, Ethan Ealey, Serenity “Baby Girl” Smith, Jazmine “Jazzie” Kesterson, Colton Ealey, Rylan Davis, Casen Davis, and a special great-nephew that called him papaw: Zander Gibson; a sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Hunter Hensley; a brother: J.D. Ealey; uncles: Mickey and Rebecca Ealey, and Wayne and Brenda Ealey; his father-in-law and best friend: Robert Seay; a sister-in-law: Misty Sharpe; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Chris and Kelly Seay; a sister-in-law: Chassity Seay; special nieces and nephews: Heather and Jackie Sauceman, April Maples (Jeremy Maples), Brittany Hensley, Shayna Sharpe (Joey Gibson), Hannah Sharpe, Brandon “B.S.” Seay, Nicole Seay, Amber Brown, Donavan Ealey, April Ealey and all their children; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends, including special friends: Freddy and Newman Owens, Tony Bunch, Derek Gosnell, John Johnson, Gary Smith, Randy Bible, Don Brown, Lloyd Smith, Mike Manis, Jeff Brobeck and Mark Smelcer.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Patsy Gray and Gary Ealey; his mother-in-law, whom he loved dearly: Shirley Seay; his grandparents: James and Lillian Ealey, and Marie and Ober Peters; a special uncle: James “Buddy” Ealey; and an uncle: Gary Peters.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday from 2–6 p.m. at Raders Union Church Fellowship Hall, 50 Raders Union Lane, Greeneville. The Rev. Danny Ricker and the Rev. Stephen Kimery will officiate. Come as you are and share your memories and stories.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.