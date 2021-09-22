Timothy Lee Bentley, 57, of Delaney Road, Mosheim, passed away Sept. 13.
He was a carpenter and roofer.
He is survived by his daughter: April Whelchel; brothers and sisters and their spouses: Glenda Faye and Dale Cornwell of Mohawk, Robert Bentley and Billy Dunn of Greeneville, Katrina and Gary Brinkley of Midway, and Thomas Bentley; his stepfather: Selby Gray of Midway; nephew and nieces: Kelly Bentley, Nicole Bentley and Stephen Bentley, all of Tennessee, Dawn McItyre and Amanda Diehl, both of Georgia; a special niece: Laura Bentley of Chuckey, and several great-nephews and great-nieces of Tennessee and Georgia; and an abundance of dear friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother: W.H. Joseph Bentley of Michigan; infant son: Phillip Duty Bentley; his mother: Glenda Buzbee Gray Bentley; his father: Billy Joe Bentley; his paternal grandparents: Katherine and Charles Bentley; and his maternal grandparents: Gertie Mae and Benjamin Buzbee.
Memorials may be sent to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
