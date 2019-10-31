Timothy Lee Shipley, 58, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Monday.
Mr. Shipley was the former owner of Shipley’s Appliance & Furniture of Greeneville.
He was a currently a farmer on his farm in Greene County.
He is survived by his children: Timothy Jay Shipley, Hannah Shipley, Lydia Shipley and Whitney Shipley, all of Greeneville; five grandchildren: Jherivus, Jakyra, Aries, Joseph and Phoenix; his mother: Anna Mae Shipley of Afton; sisters: Sharon Haggertly and her husband, Neil, of Gallatin, Teresa Morrow and her husband, Bill, of Limestone, and Sonja Dorland and her husband, Keith of Woodbridge, Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, including a special niece: Sarah Morrow Price.
He was preceded in death by his father: Lloyd Perry Shipley; a brother: Michael Perry Shipley; and a sister: Betty Ann Ermel.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, dowtown chapel.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Gammill officiating.
Interment will be in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Shipley, Dale Ricker, James Morrow, Cody Sayers, Matthew Shelton and Jack Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Taylor, Bill Morrow, Bill Chambers, and other friends and family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.