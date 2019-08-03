Timothy Thomas, 65, of the South Greene community, passed away Thursday afternoon at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
He retired from Miller Industries and attended God’s Church.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include four sisters and their spouses: Carma Lee Darnell, Doris and Kenneth Pridemore, Mamie Thomas, and Sadie and Larry Feezell; a special niece and nephew: Cathy Cutshaw and Micheal Tweed; a special great-niece: Brittany Cutshaw; a special aunt and uncle: Dewitt and Peggy Thomas; several more nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends: Johnny Jackson, and Bobby and Lois Weems; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Criss and Rose Thomas; two brothers and three sisters; a brother-in-law: Freddie Darnell; and his grandparents: Jimenson and Tilda Chandley, and Van and Viva Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at God’s Church. The Rev. Tony Darnell, the Rev. Jerry Williams and the Rev. Robert Johnson will officiate.
Interment will follow in Cook Farm Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Jackson, Ray Cutshall, Roy Darnell, Micheal Tweed, Danny Rollins, Shannon Rollins, Hunter Rollins, Cricket Cutshaw and Jeff Gosnell.
A special thanks is extended to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice for the care they provided during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.