Timothy “Tim” Bowser, 51, of the West Pines community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
Tim was a jokester who loved to make people laugh, and no matter where he was, he never met a stranger. He was someone everyone wanted to know.
He loved the outdoors and anything sports related; basketball was his favorite.
He will be greatly missed.
Tim was a member of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church.
He was employed at Imerys Fused Minerals.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Nora Ann Bowser; daughter: Kaylin Bowser; sister: Renee and Ron Kuehl; brother: Noel and Pamela Bowser; father: Charles Kenneth Bowser; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Bobby and Linda Britton; niece: Samantha; nephews: Austin, Tyler, Zachary and Jayden; special friend he thought of as a daughter: Krista Sensabaugh; special friend: Craig English; and too many other friends to mention.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Angelena Bowser; and his grandparents: Beryl and Frankie Yokley, and Clarence and Minnie Bowser.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter and the Rev. John McPheron officiating.
Interment will be in Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig English, Dewayne Box, Luke White, Les “Weasel” Weems, Stephen Waits, Wayne Hughes, Terry Ricker and Jimmy Southerland.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Hawk, Bill Turnmire, fellow friends and coworkers at Imerys, all his hunting buddies, and the West Pines community.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.