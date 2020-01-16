Timothy Wayne “Tim” Jones “Mr. Jones”, 59, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday at his home.
He was born Dec. 09,1960.
Tim was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and son-in-law.
He loved hunting, fishing and hot rods.
Tim was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He was a jack of all trades and he will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife: Lori Jones; daughters: Kalysta and Bradley Shipley, Kayla and P.J. Jennings, and Misty and Chad Walters; a sister and brother-in-law: Catherine and Lorrey Keller; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Shirley and Billy Britton; grandchildren: Anna Lee Jaynes, Joie Grace Shipley, Riley Anne Walters, Kelsie Sophia Hale, Tennasyn Hope Walters, MacKenzie Faith Walters and Zayne Matthew Shipley; a niece: Stephanie Keller; great-nieces: Destany and T.J. Morrow, Sierra Harrison and Shyanna Keller; great-nephews: Austin Owen and Andrew Cockerham; and special friends: Dick Norton, Danny Norton and Heather Jones.
He was preceded in death by his son: Matthew D. Jones; his father and mother: Billy and Sylvia Jones; and a nephew; Chris Keller
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Todd Ricker officiating.
Interment will be in Pine Grove UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Walters, Bradley Shipley, Danny Norton, Andrew Cockerham, Willis Shivers, Lorrey Keller, Dick Norton, and James Nelson.
Phillip “P.J.” Jennings will be an honorary pallbearer.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.