Tina Whittenburg, 76, long-time resident of Greene County, went to be with the Lord Sept. 16.
Born in Langdale, Alabama, Tina lived her golden years in Dade City Florida.
She was a retired Clinical Laboratory Technologist.
She thoroughly enjoyed the RV lifestyle with her husband and soulmate of 55 years, Doug Whittenburg.
She is survived by her husband and three of her four children: Douglas Whittenburg Jr., Bryan Whittenburg and Rachel Wilcox; four grandchildren: Caleb and Jared Whittenburg, and Devin and Sydney Wilcox; and two younger siblings: Mike Higgins and Ginger Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Aundria Whittenburg. Together, they are painting the sunsets! Fly high wonderful lady, you were the “GOAT!”
A celebration of life service will be Oct 9 at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville.