Tom Humphrey, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday after a long battle of complications of different health issues.
He was a Christian man.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Addie Humphreys; a brother: Layton Humphreys; and a sister: Joyce Hopson.
He leaves behind four sisters: Rosie Thompson, DeeAnna Robertson, Judy Perrino of Alabama and Gail Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no visitation.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct a private military graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate.
