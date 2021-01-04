Tom Quint, husband of the late Bess Quint, of Greeneville, passed way Saturday at the age of 87.
He retired to Greeneville, Tennessee following a career as a regional sales manager from Diversey-Wyandotte cleaning chemical corporation.
He is survived by his sister: Margaret Ann Hahn of Bridgeton, Missouri; three sons and daughters-in-law: John and Susan Quint of Greer, South Carolina, Dave and Sara Quint of Lebanon, Don and Rene Quint of Monroe, Georgia; 11 grandchildren: Amelia (Zach), Mike (Tara), Jonathan (Jennifer), Colleen, Kristin (Eric), Claire (Joe), Caleb, Moriah, Thomas, Andrew and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren: Mary and Sam.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Bess Quint; and a daughter: Patricia Ann Quint, all of Greeneville; his parents: S.P. and Margaret Quint of Russell, Kansas; his sister: Mary Catherine Ross of Russell, Kansas; and brothers: James Quint of Sun City, Arizona, and Martin Quint of Pratt, Kansas.
He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years with all of his good friends in Greeneville playing golf at Link Hills Country Club, active participation in the Greeneville Exchange Club, Thursday Night dinner group, Notre Dame Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
His family expressed a thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville and special caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, especially Sierra, who assisted him at home during the past year.
Because of the Covid virus, a private service will be held for immediate family members, followed by interment in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.