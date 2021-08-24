Tommie Lee Jackson went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday.
Tommie was the most joyful Christian man you could ever meet. He proclaimed Jesus in every way. You could see him about town in his silver truck with Bible verses all over the truck. Many people thanked him for that. From the day he was saved at the age of 46, he was a changed man. Never looking back, he lived the rest of his life for God. He was an ordained deacon and served in churches from West Virginia to Tennessee. At the time of his passing, he was the Adult Sunday school teacher at Jonesborough Baptist Church. He will mainly be remembered for his great joy in the Lord and his witnessing for Christ.
Tommie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Korea.
Born Sept. 12, 1937 at Stonewall, West Virginia, he was preceded in death by his parents: Pete and Mary Gardner Jackson; brothers: Carlos, Dallas and William Jackson; and a grandson: John Henry Jackson.
Tommie is survived by his wife of more than 60 years: Loretta Jackson of Chuckey; children: Rocky Jackson and his wife, Cindy, of North Rose, New York, and Steven Jackson of Bristol; his grandchildren: Becky (Josh) Hart, April (Andrew) Pickering of the North Rose area, and Hannah Jackson of Cambridge, Massachusetts; his great-grandchildren: Tyler and Nevaeh Hart, and Jaxon L. and Emberly Pickering of New York; a brother: Pete (Dona) Jackson of New York; and a sister: Regina of Beckley, West Virginia.
Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will be follow at 5p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel will Pastor Randy B. Robbins officiating.
Graveside service will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Crain, Ron Dunn, Bruce Stafford, Lyle Cutshaw, Tim Hammonds and Gene Shelton.