Tommy Dunbar, 74, of Chuckey, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center Tuesday. Tommy was an awesome person.
He was a great father and grandfather.
He is survived by a son and his fiance’e: Rick and Krissy Dunbar; two daughters: Sally Dunbar and Tina Carter; several grandchildren; sister; Joy Belt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Irene Dunbar; several brothers sisters, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Lowell Bowens officiating.
The family requests that family and friends meet Saturday at 11 a.m. in Union Chapel Cemetery for the graveside service.
