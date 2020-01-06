Tommy Lynn Marshall, 66, of Brooks Drive, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a retired shipping clerk from Plus Mark and a farmer.
Mr. Marshall was of the Baptist faith.
He was a loving father and grandfather who gave his life to the Lord.
He is survived by one daughter: Joy Garber; one son: William Brent Marshall Sr.; three grandchildren: Macy Garber, Sierra Garber and William Brent Marshall II; one brother: Terry Marshall; his stepmother and her spouse: Carolyn and J.C. Kelley; and a brother-in-law: William Doug Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents: W.T. and Novella Marshall; and a sister: Nancy Morrow.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Jim Goss of the Cowboy Church officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Doug Morrow, J.C. Kelley, Allen Mercer, Jeffrey Darnell, Danny Barnes and Ronnie Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy King, Gary Weems, Rick Jones, Paul Bailey, and the staff of the sixth floor of Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of the Cowboy Church, c/o Lee Cutshaw, 4985 107 Cutoff, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
