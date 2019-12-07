Tommy Parrish Allen Jr., 18, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday in Washington County.
Tommy was well known for his big heart and his compassion to help other people.
He was a 2019 graduate of West Greene High School where he played football.
Tommy loved to play video games, and teaching his younger brothers how to play. He was very interested in semi-trucks and loved to go fishing.
Tommy was about to start college at TCAT in Elizabethton to pursue his career as a diesel mechanic.
He was loved by all his friends, co-workers and mostly, his family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Helene Holmes; and a baby sister: Emma Rosemarie Ilene Allen.
He is survived by his father and stepmother: Tommy Allen Sr. and Kathleen Allen; his mother: Maggie Young; stepbrothers: Joshua (Shelby) Powell, Justin Powell, Leland Allen and Michael Allen; a half-brother: Alex Allen; stepsisters: Jasmine (Lavon) Powell, Jennifer (Lance) Rokicka and Rebecca Powell; his favorite sister: Rosabelle; four nephews, and one niece; his companion: Dolly, his dog; his grandparents: Amma and John Ridinger, and Donna and Doid Young; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tommy’s dad and stepmother expressed a thank you the ladies at Apex bank in Mosheim, and the workers at the Marathon Markets No. 2 and No. 45 for all that you have done to help with donations.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
There will be a gathering at the residence of his father after his visitation, for a celebration of Tommy Jr.’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.