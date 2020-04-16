Tommy Ray Miles, 90, of Mosheim, passed away Easter Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired from Bankers Life and Casualty Insurance Sales.
Mr. Miles was a lifelong member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Choir member, and working with MYF for several years. He was devoted to his duties with Mosheim Central Cemetery.
He was an avid sportsman: playing basketball, softball and baseball. He played basketball and softball, well up into his “senior years”. He participated in the “Senior Games” held in Clarksville. He also enjoyed running.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Heather Miles; his daughter: Debby Miles Meade; granddaughters: Holly McGinnis and her husband, Mike, Mandy Scott and Ben, Abby Price and her husband, Josh, Taylor Miles and Hadley Miles; great-grandchildren: Madelin Bagwell and her husband, John, Alec McGinnis, Miles McGinnis, Kiley Scott and Sophia Price; a great-great-grandson: Levi Bagwell; a sister and brother-in-law: Martha and Eual Shelton; and two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Geraldine Cox Miles, Marty Miles and Paul Bowen.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 65 years: Geraldine J. Miles; his parents: Lee Harmon Miles and Fannie Sue Armstrong Miles; two brothers: Bobbie G. Miles and John H. Miles; and a sister: Ann Bowen.
A private graveside service will be held at Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family expressed a special thanks and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and nurses: Lisa Carter Evans, Vicky Crigger and Crystal Hale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with burial expenses.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.