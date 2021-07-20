MORRISTOWN — Tonda Michelle Helbert Slusarski, 52, of Morristown, passed away from Covid 19 virus complications Friday.
Tonda was born Nov. 1, 1968, in Greene County, TN.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Tonda lived and worked for a number of years in Newport News, Virginia and in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
She was a 1987 graduate of South Greene High School and was a member of the girls basketball, softball and volleyball teams.
Tonda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roten and Margaret Smith, and Howard and Hazel Helbert.
Survivors include her son and fiancée: Jared (Amanda Knapp) Slusarski; her daughter and fiancé: Gabrielle (Joseph McGarvey) Slusarski; and a granddaughter: Aubrie Michelle Slusarski, all of New Jersey; the father of her children: Michael Slusarski of New Jersey; a special friend: Joe Foister of Morristown; her mother and stepfather: Doris and Wilbur Wells of Russellville; her father and stepmother: Jimmy and Louise Helbert of Greeneville; sisters: Christy (Shane) Cook of Greeneville and Kimberly (Miller) Hogan of Lebanon; a stepsister: Amanda (Curtis) Morrison of Greeneville; a stepbrother: Keith (Tabitha) Reynolds of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and special friends from New Jersey: Debbie and Jim Langlois, Karen and Don Damiano, and Lyn Assad.
At her request, Tonda will be cremated and due to the resurgence of the Covid 19 virus in this area a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff of 4th South floor of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic City http://humanesocietyac.org/donate.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.