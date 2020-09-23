Phillipians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
KINGSPORT — Toney Jeffers, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday while at his home surrounded by his family due to a lengthy illness.
He had retired from AFG following 37 ½ years of service.
Toney attended Reservoir Road Baptist Church.
He loved camping and fishing with his family. Toney also enjoyed gardening and farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth Jeffers.
Toney is survived by his wife of 61 years: Kay Jeffers; four sons: Steve Jeffers and his wife, Sherry, Victor Jeffers and his wife, Barbara, Darin Jeffers, and Brad Jeffers and his wife, Mary; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with the Rev. Gene Mullins.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Jeffers, Caleb Jeffers, Cole Jeffers, Cody Jeffers, Dustin Jeffers and Joe Cooter.
The family expressed a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers, for the excellent care that they gave to Toney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.