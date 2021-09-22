Tony Allen Bird (Died: Sept. 20, 2021) Sep 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tony Allen Bird, 77, of the Glenwood community, passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Steve M. Bowman (Died: Sept. 13, 2021) Joshua Garrett Britt (Died: Sept. 11, 2021) Charles Justis (Died: Sept. 10, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.