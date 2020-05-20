Tony Martin Burkey, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
He retired after 47 years from Greeneville City School System (Vocational Center).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan S. and Ruth (Waddell) Burkey.
Survivors include his sister: Harlene (Hubert) Ottinger; multitudes of nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special niece and her family whom he made his home with the last 8 years, Leah and Michael Collins, and three great-nephews.
There will be no formal visitation.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.