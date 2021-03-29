ROGERSVILLE – Tony Mauk, 63, of Morristown, passed away Saturday.
He was a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Mauk was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Hazel Mauk.
He is survived by his son: Jonathan Mauk; brothers: Woody (Darlene) Mauk, Rick (Chrystal) Mauk and Tom (Susie) Mauk; and grandchildren: Autumn and Marcus Mauk.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian Sells Chapel with the Rev. Billy Linkous and the Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating.
Graveside service will be Thursday at noon in Mauk Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jim Fields, Eddie McNally, Tony McNally, Chad Mauk, Scotty Mauk and Mike Cowan.
