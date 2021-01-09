Tony Reaves, 78, of the Horse Creek community passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Page and Chris Hopson; and Jody and Joel Burns, all of the Horse Creek community; four grandchildren: Grayson Burns, Scout Hopson, Lawson Burns and Simon Burns; a brother and sister-in-law: Tex Reaves and Linda; a sister: Hope Drummonds; a sister-in-law: Patsy Reaves Westmoreland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Reaves; an infant son: Travis Reaves; his parents: Howard and Mary Ruth Reaves, and a brother: Tim Reaves.
The family request you meet at Hermon Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday for the graveside service.
Due to COVID 19, the family requests that you wear masks and practice social distancing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.