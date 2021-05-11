GATE CITY, VA — Tony Wade, 74, of the Walkertown community, Afton, Tennessee, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was a strong, quiet little man with a big heart, who was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed beyond measure to those who knew him.
He was from Clinchport, Virgina, and an Army veteran serving in Vietnam. After his service in the military he relocated to Greenville, Tennessee, in 1968 to assume employment with Magnavox (later known as Philips Consumer Electronics). He was a maintenance tech for 27 years and then a maintenance supervisor for 10 years. He remained employed there for 37 years until their doors closed in 2005. Afterwards, he retired.
He is survived by two daughters: Tony Malone and her husband, Rick Malone, and Lisa Wade Babb; one son: Roger Wade; one stepson: Randy Bowen; grandchildren: Samantha Malone, Douglas and Logan Babb, Thomas Wilkerson Wade and Aurora Bowen; two sisters: Billie Page and Emma Lou “Susie” Tipton; two brothers: Calvin Wade and Harold Wade; along with several nieces and nephews; and a very special caregiver: Crystal Humberstone, who was thought of as one of his own daughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years: Ida Anne Bowen Wade; his mother: Rachel Wade; one brother: James Wade; and one sister: Ella Mae Wade.
The family received friends Sunday at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Danny Ricker officiating. A eulogy was given by Samantha Malone.
A military graveside service was Monday at the Barret’s Cemetery, Clinchport, Virginia.
Family and Friends served as pallbearers.
All medical staff and caregivers who provided medical care for Tony during his illness as well as those who helped maintain the upkeep of his home served as honorary pallbearers.
Family and Friends were asked to meet at the funeral home Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
A guest register is available for the Wade family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.