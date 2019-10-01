Trace Armon Manuel, 20, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Sunday.
He was an employee of McDonald’s on Tusculum Blvd.
He is survived by his wife: Ayla Manuel; an unborn daughter: Kaleigha Grace Manuel; his mother and stepfather: Brandy and Blake Gainey; his father: Larry Douglas Manuel Jr. and his fiancée, Tammy McCann; sisters and brothers: Asialyn, Trenton, Teagan, Gage, Selah and Lilliana; his grandparents: Frank and Brenna Christian, Debbie Conner, Larry and Katherine Manuel; aunts and uncles: Brian Christian, Crystal Jennings, Kayla Ormsbee, Christina and Ray J. Johnson, Alana Christian, Mary Beth Aldridge, Tessa and Derrick Woods, and Shandi and Jonathan Hill; many cousins, including special cousins: Peyton Burrell, Bailey Burrell, Makayla and Ethan Barrett, Jordan Woods and Jania Hill; special friends: Shianne Gordon and his unborn child, and Preston Rhea and Randolph Dowell; and nieces and nephews: Aiden, Nevaeh and Everleigh Baker.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Harvey and Regena Conner, Warren and Rose Christian, Kenneth and Ruth Manuel, and James H. and Louise Goode.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chuckie Dyer officiating.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with family as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
