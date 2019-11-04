Tracy Ruth Jones, 50, of the Chuckey community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Tracy served four years in the U.S. Air Force, having attained the rank of senior airman.
She was employed as a records clerk for the Greeneville Police Department.
Tracy was a loving daughter, wife, mother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years: Jessie Scott Jones; and three sons: Rowdy Jones, Seth Jones and Noah Scott Jones, all of Greene County; her parents: Richard and Carol Ingraham; and a sister and brother-in-law: Michelle and Jeff Kinney, all of Middleport, New York; her mother-in-law: Dorothy Jones; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David and Patty Jones, and Chris and Diane Jones, all of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Llewellyn Jones.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. David Green officiating.
Committal services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton. The Rev. Danny Ricker will officiate. Family and friends are ask to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Members of the Greeneville Police Department will be pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Shell, Devin Lucas, Mike McNeese, Chris Jones, David Jones, Jeff Kinney, Gage Armstrong, Jeremy Ingraham, Eric Roberts and Ridge Rednour.
The Jones family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for Tracy at Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shop With A Cop, c/o Greeneville Police Department, 200 N. College Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.