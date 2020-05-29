Travis Lynn Tweed, 35, of Mosheim, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was employed at Miller Industries.
Mr. Tweed was a member of God’s Church.
He was a loving devoted husband, father, brother and son.
He loved to hunt, camp and restore old cars with his Dad.
He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Tweed; children: Justin Tweed, Maci Tweed and Trayce Tweed; his parents and stepfather: Claude Tweed, and Norma and William Neal Boone; a brother: Matt (Alyssa) Tweed; a brother-in-law: David and Bernice Miller; a sister-in-law: Melissa (Jordan) Short; nieces and nephews: Kylie Tweed, MaK Tweed and Zakk Turner; and several aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded by his grandparents: Eddie and Martha Tweed, and Robena Griffey; uncles: Billy Tweed and Joe Tweed; and an aunt: Wilma Tweed.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Williams officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Tweed, Jordan Short, Gene Tweed, Delbert Griffey, Michael Franklin, Johnathan Knowles, Roger Nunley, Bobby Stevens and Jeff Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.