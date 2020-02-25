Travis Williams, 42, of Greeneville, passed away early Thursday morning.
He was preceded in death by his father: Jerry Williams of Abingdon, Virginia; his stepfather: Rick Malone; and a nephew: Jeffery Curtis, both of Greeneville.
Survivors include his wife: Angela Williams; two sons: Dakota Williams and Isiahia Knight; two daughters: Katie Tarlton and Brittany Lowe; his mother: Mary Shelton; his grandmothers: Mildred Freeman and Inez Pruitt; a sister and special best friend: Latacha Curtis; a special nephew: Jeremy Curtis; two brothers: Rickey and J.B. Malone; aunts and uncles: Debbie and Kenneth Combs, Carol Boom, Chuck Freeman, Tim Freeman and Loretta McCracken; special cousins: James and Kendra Combs, and Joe, Chris and Steven Freeman; special friends: Brian Hensley, Lamanda Russell and Josh Hixson; and his mother-in-law: Joyce Pounders.
The family will receive friends from 2–3 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.