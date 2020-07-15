Tresa Ellis, 74, of the Horse Creek community, passed away July 8 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She attended Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ellis enjoyed sewing.
Survivors include five children and their spouses: John Roberts Jr., Stuart Roberts, Ginger Shulman, Norlaine Hensley and Robert Roberts; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a step-daughter: Teresa Ellis; one godson: Robert Tavrlero; two brothers: Gene Shelton and Rodney Landers; one sister: June Rupert; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Ellis; and her parents: Earnest and Irene Landers.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Daugherty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Chapel Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.