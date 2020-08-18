Treva Jean Murphy, 66, of Greeneville, passed away, Saturday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. Her strength will always be remembered.
She is survived by her children: Joseph William “Joey” and Penelope Murphy, Sean Murphy and his fiancée, Jessie Loveless, Tim and Stacy Murphy, Katie and Nick Pullon, and Sara and Terry Preisendorfer; 10 grandchildren: Kayleen Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Megan Tipton, Aiden Pullon, Peyton Murphy, Alyssa Murphy, Savannah Murphy, Lyric Pullon, Colt Preisendorfer and Zachary Murphy; her sisters: Janice Monicer, Patti Sosa and Sandra Belcher; one brother and sister-in-law: David and Peggy Jeffers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Michael Murphy; a son: Kevin Murphy; her parents: Mildred and Sam Murdock, and William Oval Jeffers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Walter Moore officiating.
Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Whaley, John Colyer, Bently Black, Tim Murphy, Tommy Smith and Greg Atkins.
The family and her son, Tim Murphy, expressed a sincere thank you to all of those, who helped her with her victorious battle against cancer. We are thankful for her care by those such as Dr. Tumkur, the associates at Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Hospice Nurse, A.J., and many others.
