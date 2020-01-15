Trixie Shaw Teague, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at her home. She was 88.
Mrs. Teague worked in the cosmetic department at Kay’s Drug Store and later retired from Tusculum College.
She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Willis Teague, Sept. 24, 2011; her son: Mike Teague, Nov. 14, 1983; her parents: Hobert and Bertha Shaw; two brothers: Don Shaw and Keith Shaw; and one sister: Jill Heck.
Survivors include her verbally adopted daughter and her husband: Meary and Jimmy Peters; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Betty Shaw, Joy Blankenship, Shirley Hulse, Laura and Dave Ellis, and Jerry and Louise Teague; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece and her husband: Kay and Randy Vanover; and a special little friend: Doug Mullendore.
The family will receive friends from 3–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Reformation Lutheran Church with Pastor Jim Dumond officiating. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30-minutes before the service.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Rick Dyer, Gary Fullen, Randy Vanover, Al Waddell, Terry Noland and Kress Heck.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn and Debbie Pitt, Marshall Weems, Mary Sue Brakebill, Connie Keasling, Linda Fullen, Cheryl Noland, Sandra Collins, Myra Johnson, Nadine Ottinger and Shelby Dyer.