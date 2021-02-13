Troy Allen Cansler, 60, of Midway, died Thursday at his home.
He was a millwright and carpenter.
Mr. Cansler was a member of Sounds of Faith Church.
Mr. Cansler is survived by two daughters: Heather Cansler Morgan and Jessica King; the love of his life and caregiver: Connie Wilson; her children: Randy and Crystal Berryhill, and Tabitha and Paul Payne; his six grandchildren: Patrick Morgan, Laruen Morgan, Jolee Morgan, Thomas Johnson, Devan Payne, Jerrica and Devin Gosnell, and Jessica Cox; his mother: Shirley Cansler; a sister and brother-in-law: Kim and Travis Tunnell; two brothers: Joe Cansler Jr. and Greg Cansler; and nieces and nephews: Cody, Amber, Regina and Skylar.
He was preceded in death by his father: Joe Cansler Sr.; one son: Adam Cansler; and his grandparents: M.G. and Juanita Cansler, and Cecil Powers and Virginia Cash.
A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Adam Gaddis officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hinkle, Terry Dean, Jeff Cansler, Mark Cansler, Thomas Johnson and Devan Payne.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Cansler, Larry Cansler, Sonny Solomon, Monte Cansler, Hal Solomon, Cody Cansler, Steve Thompson and Paul Payne.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.