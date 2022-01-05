TSgt. Garland Tipton, USAF Retired, passed away Monday at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Flag Pond, a son of the late Frank and Hamie Tipton.
He retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years: Betty L. Nelson Tipton; one son: TSgt. Dwight Tipton, Retired, and his wife, Terrie Tipton; granddaughter: Tabitha; grandsons: Isaac and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; a brother: Dean (Sharon) Tipton; and sisters-in-law: Joy, Katie, and Evelyn.
At his request there will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.