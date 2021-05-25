KNOXVILLE — TSgt Michael Lane II, 36, of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away May 17.
He was born on June 2, 1985, in Greeneville, to Michael Robert Lane and Deborah Sue (Dockery) Sumilas.
Michael served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force where he was an Ammo Troop.
He loved playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.
Michael was a devoted father and husband.
Survivors include his wife: Allison Lane of Valdosta, Georgia; a daughter: Madelyn Moore; and a son: Ryan Lane, all of Valdosta; his mother and stepfather: Debbie (David) Sumilas of Knoxville; his father: Mike Lane of Greeneville; aunts and uncles: Mollie Dockery of Pigeon Forge, Theresa (Terry) Rollins of Greeneville, Terry (Dawn) Dockery of Cleveland, Roger (Lisa) Dockery of Greeneville, Michael Dockery of Johnson City, Sheryl (Dicky) Hogan of Knoxville, and Jennifer Lane of Nashville; his mother-in-law: Terri (Steve) Kratz of Ten Mile; his father-in-law: David (Karen) Hearn of Morristown; and his brothers and sisters in arms he had the privilege to serve alongside with.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. The family will receive friends immediately following services until 8 p.m.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville where full military honors will be rendered.