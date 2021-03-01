Tyler Patrick Baughard, 27, of Mosheim, passed away Friday morning at his home.
He was a 2011 graduate of West Greene High School. He liked to hunt, fish, listen to any kind of music, drive his John Deere tractor, and spend time with his two nieces.
He will be missed by his family, friends, and his special friend, his dog “Petey.”
Survivors include his parents: Reece and Patricia Baughard; a sister: Hannah Baughard; two nieces: Faith Baughard and Madison Fillers; his grandmother: Willie Baughard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Oral Baughard and Rassie Norton; and a grandmother: Gladys Marie Norton.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Sunrise Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Alder and the Rev. Greg Douthat officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Thad Huffsteler, Andy Turner, Charlie Brown, Mark Bowles, Vernon Jones, Carroll Blazer, John Moore, Paul Livingston and David Lamb.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.