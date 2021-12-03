Ulysses Grant “Buster” Miller Sr., of Greene County, was called to his heavenly home Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital.
He retired from Summer and Taylor Inc. and was an awesome mechanic.
He enjoyed spending time with his son and was loved by many.
Survivors include a son: Ulysses Grant Miller Jr.; six sisters: Mary Watterson, Phyllis Anderson, Carolyn and Jesse Barner, Lorraine Price, Louise “Lulu” and Dean Barner, and Tina Brice; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; a host of cousins with special cousins: William Wells, Raymond Miller, and Cletus and Mollie Miller; friends: Tony Morrison, Mark Farris, Dustin Crawford and J.D. Weems; and a special friend: Crissy Norton.
He was preceded in death by his parents: J.C. and Birdie Brice; and a brother: Ricky Brice.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Millers Chapel Church, 2105 Millers Chapel Road, Baileyton. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Deacon Cletus and Mollie Miller officiating.
The family expresses a special thanks to ICU and 4 West staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.