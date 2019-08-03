Unavee Snapp Giles, born Nov. 28, 1929, died June 18 in Ohio.
She was the fourth of seven children born to George and Allarue Snapp of Greeneville.
Unavee was a graduate of George Clem School.
She later married James Giles and moved to Xenia, Ohio. To this union five daughters and two sons were born.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepmother: Willie K. Snapp; her husband; two sons; two sisters: Vivian Moore and Ezell Gillespie; and brothers: George Jr., Russell and Hugh Snapp.
Her memory is cherished by five daughters and two sons-in-law; one sister: Linda Schofield, of Gray; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was June 25 at Middle Run Baptist Church in Xenia.