Veldena Jane Aldridge, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home.
She attended First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Aldridge retired from Hurd Lock.
She is survived by her four daughters and two sons-in-law: Linda Aldridge Harris, Marilyn Aldridge (Calvin) Smith, Mitzi Aldridge Kemp and Bernice Aldridge (David) Williams; her grandchildren: Jay Lynn (Sheila) Hobbs, Jeffery Lloyd (Yvonnda) Weems, Travis “Marty” (Susan) Weems, Della Sue (Lynn) Fillers, Fred (Lori) Kemp, Melinda Jayne Franklin, Kevin Michael Franklin, Marissa Franklin and Lauren Williams (Neil) Hatley; a brother and sister-in-law: Everette and Velma Phillips; three sisters and one brother-in-law: Sue Kathryn Myers, Winnie Lou Doyle and Barbara (Bud) Hensley; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; her inherited grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many people she took in and made a difference in their future.
She was preceded in death by husband: Lloyd Aldridge; her parents: William Phillips and Mary Phillips Babb; brothers: Frank, Lee, Kenneth and Hartsell; a sister: Wilma; and a special friend: Kenneth Black.
Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Nordgen and the Rev. Larry Wiley officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Joey Tillery officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jay Lynn Hobbs, Jeff Weems, Marty Weems, Fred Kemp, Kevin Franklin, Denver Weems, Lynn Fillers and Steven Yokley.
The family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers, Mammie Anderson and Ella Mae Dishner, who gave exceptional care and love. Also a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice nurses, Allie and Angela, aides, Gertrude, Leslie and Karen, Chaplin Steve, and other staff that cared for her, as well as Tammy Frances, RN owner and friend.
