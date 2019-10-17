Velma Ruth Patterson McAmis, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center, joined the Foster Grandparent program and assisted at Doak Elementary School for several years.
She attended Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church while her health permitted and was a member of East Greene Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include one sister: Genell Patterson Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry Frank McAmis; her parents: Will and Hattie Patterson; two brothers: Ralph Patterson and Eugene Patterson; and four sisters: Hazel Patterson, Frances Inscore, Mayme Smith, and Bobbie Sears.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Doyle Pruett will officiate.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tusculum.
Pallbearers will be William Louis Ricker and the men of Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.