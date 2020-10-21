Velma “Sissy” Milburn, 93, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.
She was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert Milburn; her son: Robert Ballard; her parents: Herman and Mae Johnson; and three sisters: Louise Frye, Wilma Johnson and Shirley McGhee.
Survivors include one sister: Betty Frye; a brother-in-law: George McGhee; several nieces and nephews; and three special great-nieces: Amanda Moorman, Shasta Martin and Nicole Stubblefield.
Graveside services will be Friday at 3 p.m. in Brown Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.