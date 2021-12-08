Velta Rhea Riley passed away peacefully at her home Friday.
Velta was born Feb. 24, 1927, to the late John Andrew Smith and Sarah Katheryn Smith in Greeneville.
Velta is a native of Greeneville, and met her husband, Joseph Norman Riley while he was attending Tusculum College.
She was a dental assistant for six years for Dr. Maggie Yost before her marriage to Joe in in 1948. Joe and Velta settled in Mohawk, where he became the dealer for Sam Riley Chevrolet. After their children were born, she dedicated her life to her family and children becoming a homemaker. A mother’s love is an unrivaled force of nature, and we can all learn much from the way Velta lived her life.
It is love that makes the world go ‘round, and if that’s true, then the world spun a little faster with Velta in it. Her love and commitment to her children and grandchildren was evident in the way that she cared for them.
She was a devoted elder in her beloved Mohawk Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She served as president of the West Greene PTA for several years as well as the FCE of Greene County. As a founding board member of the Greene County Heritage Trust, she enjoyed organizing the annual Christmas dinner every year.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Joseph Norman Riley; her son: Joseph Chris Riley; her parents: John Andrew Smith and Sarah Katheryn Smith; her brother and sister-in-law: John Burlin and Barbara Smith; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Eva and Jim Elrod, Pauline and Bernard Shelton, Lucille and Coolidge Shelton; sisters and brother-in-law, Medella Smith, and Evelyn and William Grigsby; and nieces: Mitzi Lane and Marilyn Grigsby.
She is survived by her son: Samuel Andrew Riley; her daughter and son-in-law: Vicki Katheryn Riley Hughes and Charles Douglas Hughes; her granddaughters: Isabella Lauren Hughes and Victoria Anabella Hughes; her brother and sister-in-law: Milburn D. and Carolyn Smith; and several nephews and nieces: Chuck and Winnie Elrod, Susan Simerly, Linda and Dennis Curry, Donna and Tom Seaton, Marlene Renner, Doris and Leon Bird, David and Beverly Shelton, Kevon and Barry Smith, Bryan Randolph, Cindy Randolph, Danny Smith, and Fred and Alice Grigsby.
The family stated, “If Velta were with us today, she would ask us not to mourn her death, but to celebrate her life. She would tell us to love our families unconditionally and to hold them close because in the end they are all that matter.”
If ever a woman will be missed by her friends and her community, Velta Rhea Riley is that woman.
A committal service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Mohawk Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The Rev. Johnny Shipley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Charles Douglas Hughes, David Wayne Brooks, Zachary Cole Surles, Sam Neill, Jim Bewley and Kevin Morrison.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Ashley, Joe Neill, Fred Grigsby, David Hughes, Randy Renner, David Shelton and Byron Cooper.