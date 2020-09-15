MORRISTOWN — Vera Eleanor Creech, 89, of Whitesburg, went to be with the Lord Friday while at the Jefferson City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of the Three Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Creech was preceded in death was her husband of 55 years: the Rev Herbert Daniel Creech Sr; a son; Herbert Daniel “Danny” Creech Jr; and a great-granddaughter: Andrea Harris.
She is survived by her daughters: Cathy McCurry of Talbott, Debra (Donald) Swanay of Chuckey, Karen (Steven) Hernandez of Waverly; a special daughter-in-law: Regenia Gauntt of Chuckey; grandchildren: Christy (Chuck) Dyer and Chuck (Chris) McCurry, all of Greeneville, Niki (Chris) Cline of Jefferson City, Jacob (Nichole) Howington of Morristown, Caleb Howington of Peekskill, New York, Matthew Howington of Jefferson City, Catherine (Casey) Purkey of Knoxville, Hannah (Brian) Howington of Charlestown, Indiana, Krisy (Paul) Engle of Knoxville, Cassie Hernandez of Johnson City, Allen (Holly) Harris of Kingsport, Danielle Eutah of Mosheim and Andrew Harris of Mosheim; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at their convenience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stubblefield Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Creech’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Sonny Davis and the Rev. Stanley Carpenter officiating.