Verna Minch went home to be with the Lord on Saturday.
She was born June 17, 1924, in Madison County, North Carolina. After graduating Dorland-Bell School, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where she worked 10 years at Western Electric. She then married and became a homemaker. In 1973, she moved to Tennessee.
She enjoyed cooking, her pets, especially her cats, and going to the beach with her sisters. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren during the summer. She would take them to Ghost Town, the mountains, and out to eat at the Chinese restaurant. She moved to Kernersville, North Carolina, in 1999 and resided there until her death.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Sheila and Bruce Cox; grandchildren and their spouses: Kristi and Wil Burch, Brian and Alyse Morton Cox, April and Ryan Graham, and Brittany Cox and her fiancé: Tyler Holyfield; six great-grandchildren: Katie and Nic Burch, Brewer and Ellis Cox, and Caroline and Charlotte Graham; and two sisters: Wenona Fox and Bonnie Flannery.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert Minch; her parents; three sisters: Irene Walton, Thelma Gay, and Joyce Johnson; and two brothers: T.V. Tweed and Ashley Tweed.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.