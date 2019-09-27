Veronica Schafsnitz, 57, of the Walkertown community, born April 30, 1962, passed away Tuesday at her home.
Veronica was a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. The glow in her eyes was brightest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She never met a stranger and loved to talk to everyone she met. She always had a smile on her face and plenty of food on the table for everyone that stopped in.
She loved being outdoors all the time, no matter the occasion.
While she was at work as a licensed practical nurse at the Veterans Affairs hospital, she gave so much love and compassion to her patients and coworkers.
She will be forever missed, loved and respected.
She is survived by her mother: Ella Mae Farnum; her husband: Max Schafsnitz; a son: Robert Althouse; two daughters: Nichole Althouse and Ashley Woolman; grandchildren: Madison Althouse, Parker Althouse, Landen Woolman, Bailey Woolman and Abigail Woolman; eight siblings; and a number of loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Farnum.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.