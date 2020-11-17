Vestal Ray “Babe” Cutshall, 85, of Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim passed away Saturday at his home.
He retired from Berkline in Morristown, after 35 years.
He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed going to church as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of sixty one years: Loraine Cutshall; one daughter: Teresa Cutshall; two sisters and their spouses: Lethy and George McCamey of Mosheim, and Thelma and Ron Williams of Farragut; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. He has three great-nephews whom he thought of as grandsons.
He was preceded in death by one son: Chad Cutshall; his parents: Dennis and Bonnie Cutshall; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Mike Mack will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The family asks that everyone wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.