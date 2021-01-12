Vickie Jean Hensley, 67, passed away Saturday at her home.
She had worked as a nurse in Greene and Washington Counties.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 32 years: Robert Keith Hensley of Tusculum; sons: Christopher Brown and Jonathon Brown; daughter: Shannon Garland; granddaughter: Rhnea Garland; special great-grandson who made his home with Vickie: Dane Shanks; her mother: (Hazel) Pauline Davis of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center; sisters: Linda Luster Draughn, Brenda Greene, Bobbie Sue Hinkle and Tina Blake; brother: Randall Davis; special friend: Judy Anderson; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Bob Davis; and a sister: Maggie Swatzell.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and her sisters who were her caregivers: Linda and Brenda.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God with Dr. John McPherson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. for the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.